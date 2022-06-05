'God will not inhabit a cathedral built on lies, fraud and insensitivity' - Manasseh Azure

Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has added his voice to the raging public debate on the relevance of the National Cathedral and the cost involved in its construction.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the ace investigative journalist doubted if God would live in a Cathedral built on vile virtues.

Manasseh Azure therefore wrote, “God will not inhabit in a Cathedral built on lies, fraud and insensitivity”.

Manasseh Azure’s comments come in the wake of the revived public concern over government’s plans to construct a National Cathedral and the subsequent disbursement of GH¢25 million Ghana Cedis by government to support the project.

Meanwhile, touching on these concerns, a Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa has disclosed that Parliament has not approved any funds for the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to him, the purported release of GH¢25 million Ghana Cedis by government as seed money for the project is on the blind-side of the Legislature.

Addressing the press on Thursday, the NDC lawmaker therefore expressed his reservations about the lack of transparency and insincerity that has characterised the construction of the Cathedral.

In this regard, Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa stressed that the Minority is unhappy with the circumstances surrounding the funding of the project.