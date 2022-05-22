A clergyman, Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah is advising men not to force their wives to take their surnames.

The Accra Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries said the act isn’t biblical.

According to him, nowhere in the Bible did God ask women to bare their husband’s surname.

The renowned pastor said, he has combed through the entire bible and didn’t find it.

“I believe that from the days of Adam, and I have read through the whole Bible, there is nowhere that you will come across that Adam’s wife was Mrs. Adam neither Jacob’s wife was Mrs. Jacob neither Isaac, Joshua or Daniel.”

“So if we the Christians are practicing the same thing, then I believe that we have to apply everything from the beginning to the end. And you come to New Testament, I haven’t come across that Mathew’s wife was Mrs. Mathew or John’s wife was Mrs. John.”

Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah thus asked men to be focused on building a life with their wives, either than changing names.

He insisted that there is a reason God put everyone in a particular family, and no one should attempt to change it.

“So it is my view that if I marry you as my wife, I don’t need to impose my name on you because you come from a family and I believe that coming from a family, there is a reason why God put you and brought you out of that family.”

“So keeping that name doesn’t change anything if you are my wife. God told Abraham, I’ll make your name great. So God making my wife’s name great, my daughter’s name great and my sister’s name great, if you come and marry her, let her keep her name, and you also keep that name that you have and let us build a life together. Building lives together doesn’t change anything that because you didn’t put my name on you, you can’t be my wife.”

He told Winston Amoah and Kojo Yankson on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, May 20.