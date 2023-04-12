Dr Donald Agumenu’s decision to contest for a seat in the Parliament of Ghana on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has continued to attract praise and support from local, regional, and international organisations.

The latest is from the World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) – an international NGO based in the UK with operations in 12 countries.

Founder and Chairman of World Humanitarian Drive (WHD), Dr Abdul Basit Syed said in a letter to Dr Agumenu said the decision to vie for the Ketu North parliamentary seat is in the right direction.

“Your decision to seek a seat in Parliament, we believe, will further advance your commitment to humanity and bring much needed leadership to your constituents. This will undoubtedly lead to good service, growth, and development. Your contribution in shaping the level of leadership and governance is so admirable and so is your passion” he said.

Dr Syed recalled how the NDC stalwart had worked hard to bring a steady supply of water to rural communities across Ghana, resulting in an improved quality of life for those communities.

“We at WHD have unwavering confidence in your abilities… We congratulate you and wish you all the best in your endeavours,” Dr Syed said.

The letter highlighted Dr Agumenu’s consistent commitment to women’s empowerment and gender quality, which the WRD chief said was critical to accelerating sustainable development in such communities.

“We share your belief that ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls has a positive impact on the livelihoods of humanity,” the letter added.

About the World Humanitarian Drive

World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) is an international NGO working in 12 countries, founded in Croydon, UK by British Indian global peace activist, entrepreneur and author, Dr Abdul Basit Syed.

WHD’s primary vision is to promote peace, education, and trade harmony initiatives worldwide.

WHD’s programmes, events and initiatives focus on the empowerment of women, youth, the most vulnerable and minority populations.

The organisation has made significant strides towards achieving this goal by working with various world leaders, governments, and organisations around the world to promote peace, education and trade harmony through various global initiatives and humanitarian activities.