Ghanaians will have another experience of Global Citizen this year as the international education and advocacy organisation prepares to host an initiative dubbed “Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience tour in 2024.

The event, according to a post made by the Global Citizen page on X, will be hosted in Accra – Ghana and Kigali – Rwanda.

The post also cites Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and PGLang, an American independent multidisciplinary creative communications company specializing in music and visual media production, as collaborators of this event.

“Accra, did you miss us? We have some good news: together with President @NAkufoAddo and @pglang, we’re bringing #MoveAfrika to Ghana! Accra will join Kigali, Rwanda, as a host city for the Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience tour in 2024,” they posted on X.

Move Afrika is a long-term effort to pioneer a first-of-its-kind international music tour across Africa, driving economic investment, job creation, and supporting entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country.

Global Citizen seeks to catalyze the movement to end extreme poverty and promote social justice and equity through the lens of intersectionality. The organization was founded by Hugh Evans, Simon Moss and Wei Soo, and aims to increase the number and effectiveness of people taking action to support the cause.

In 2012, the first Global Citizen Festival was held in New York. It was part of a movement to end extreme poverty, by contributing to charity acts on the website, including watching videos and signing petitions, fans can get free tickets to the festival.

In addition, the organizers are striving to make the event “global” by live-streaming events in public locations. Since 2015, the goals of the festival have been closely aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include 17 tasks to end extreme global poverty by 2030.

The festival moved to Ghana on Saturday, September 24, 2022 2022 where it was held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The event saw great performances from Ghanaian artistes Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur and Gyakie.

From the United States of America came Usher Raymond, SZA, and H.E.R. British act of Ghanaian descent, Stomzy and Nigeria’s Tems who also performed at the programme.

A lot of Ghanaians spoke highly of the quality of production that went into the event and admonished event organisers in Ghana to take inspiration from it.

