The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has postponed the submission of its report on pre-election disputes and related matters.

The Election Dispute Adjudication Committee (EDAC) constituted by the Association was to present the said report on Friday, March 4.

But according to the Association in a press statement signed by Chairperson of the Committee, Marian A. Kyei, this cannot take place “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

The GJA has since apologised to its members for the inconvenience caused.

According to the Association, members should remain calm whilst it concludes the assignment.

A new date for the submission of the report will be communicated “as soon as possible,” the Association assured.