The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has opened nominations for its national executive elections with presidential aspirants to pay GH¢3,000.00 as filing fee.

Vice Presidential aspirants will be expected to pay GH¢ 2,000.00 while persons interested in becoming General Secretary, organiser, treasurer, Public Relations Officer and regional chairpersons will pay GH¢ 1,000.00.

Filing fees for all other regional and branch positions, however, will cost GH¢ 800.00.

The nominations, which have been opened effective today, April 13, 2021, would be closed at 5:00 pm on April 27, 2021.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the elections committee, Osei Kwadwo Adow, Esq noted the forms are available on the association’s website www.gjaghana.org.

The statement added the filing fees should be paid into GJA’s National Investment Bank account with number 1001100307001.

