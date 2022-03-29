GJA, NMC, RTI Commission to redevelop International Press Centre

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), National Media Commission (NMC) and the Right to Information Commission (RITC) have committed to redeveloping the International Press Centre into an ultra-modern edifice to accommodate all media-related entities and umbrella bodies in the country.

The commitment was made during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the premises of the Ministry of Information on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The landmark project originally meant to be the new home of the GJA, when completed, will host media-related organisations in the country and serve other functions as a multipurpose complex.

It will also contain broadcasting studios, press rooms, an interactive library, conference rooms, office spaces, lettable spaces such as general retail outlets and retail banking outlets.

Present at the signing of the MoU was the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, President of GJA, Roland Affail Monney, Lead Consultant Harry Sintim-Aboagye, Executive Secretary of the RTIC, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, reps from the NMC and other supporting staff of the Ministry of Information.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah in his remarks expressed delight at the new project emphasising that when completed, the project will become the new social, economic, and cultural destination for the media in Ghana and Africa at large.

He said the redevelopment of the press center will avoid duplication of efforts and resources by media entities and will allow them to better coordinate their activities.

Mr. Monney on his part emphasised the need to work together as media umbrella bodies stressing that the redevelopment of the International Press Centre will allow them to work in close collaboration in an efficient manner.