The Eastern Regional Branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has co-opted the Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Boateng lll, as a member and patron.

The 2017 GJA code of ethics was presented to His Royal Majesty as a symbol of his admission into the GJA as a patron and also to guide him on ethical issues relating to media practice and journalism.

The Association conferred the member and Patron status on him when they paid a courtesy call on him at the Yiadom and Hwedie Palace.

The visit was to welcome the chief and reaffirm the GJAs commitment to supporting the development agenda of New Juaben.

Eastern Regional GJA Chairman, Maxwell Kudekor, indicated that the conferment of GJA membership and Patron status on His Royal Majesty is pursuant to Article 16 (d) (v) of the GJA constitution 2004.

He said the provision mandates the Regional Executives to co-opt members and resource persons to the association.

He called on the Traditional Council to help deepen their media relations in other to continue a very cordial working relationship with the media.

Mr Kudekor mentioned that Article 11 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana recognises customs relative to communities as part of Ghanaian laws and that traditional authority and local democracy were well established before the introduction of Western democracy.

He underscored the need for journalists to use their medium in upholding the sanctity and dignity of the traditional authority and promoting development.

Mr Kudekor was optimistic that the Omanhene will support journalism and promote independence and freedom of the press.

On his part, Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng lll accepted the Patron status and pledged his support for the GJA and the media.

He said, his doors are wide open to all and sundry who wish to come to him, adding that the development of New Juaben should be a priority to all.

He advised the media to be professional and ensure decency in their content while promoting peace.