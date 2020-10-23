The traditional authorities of the Amantin Traditional Council in the Bono East Region have called on the Akufo-Addo-led administration to institute Amantin area as a district.

During a 2-day campaign tour in the Bono East Region by Dr Bawumia, the traditional authorities requested that the Amantin locality be made a district and a constituency by the NPP should they be successful in the upcoming general election.

“The sole things we desire are a district and a constituency. We implore you [Dr Bawumia] and Akufo-Addo to put in the necessary steps to ensure that.

“Once we are named a district and a constituency, all other needs would be met without worry,” a representative of the Council stated.

The Council promised to give their support to the NPP and the party’s parliamentary who will have oversight of Amantin.

“As we give Akufo-Addo our support, we shall do same for the parliamentary candidate as well.”

Speaking to the Traditional Council, Dr Bawumia indicated that the NPP is committed to granting their request and urged the people of Amantin to exercise their franchise in favour of the New Patriotic Party come December 7.

“We have started a good work and we would want to continue where we left off.

“Although we have not had enough support, I urge the people of Amantin to vote for the NPP so the development we have started is not stalled or destroyed by a different administration,” he stated.