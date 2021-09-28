Children can be brutally honest sometimes, and one dad has found out the hard way that his daughter isn’t one for holding back on the insults – especially when they rhyme.

The man was likely delighted to hear his five-year-old daughter had penned a poem all about him, but instead of writing a flattering piece, the youngster opted instead to use her literary skills to write six scathing but hilarious rhyming couplets.

The girl’s mum shared the poem in the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook after being left in stitches at the piece – which calls the man “crazy” and “lazy”, and pairs his “big belly” with being “very smelly”.

The poem reads: “My dad is called Frazer; he never uses a razor.

“He has a beard, and he is really weird.

“My dad is really small, and his head is like a ball.

“His ears are big, and I think he needs a wig.

“My dad is crazy, and in the mornings he is lazy.

“He has a big belly and is very smelly.”

But the young girl did finish off her poem with one nice line about her dad, as she also wrote: “I love my dad, he’s a lovely lad.”

The amused mum said the poem was “too good not to share” with the members of the Facebook group, who left over 6,700 likes and couldn’t stop laughing at the savage text.

One person commented: “That’s insanely good for a five-year-old, wow. So funny too.”

And another posted: “This is amazing! Better than some adults could manage, I’m sure! Well done.”

While a third quipped: “I’m desperate to see what dad looks like.”

Previously, another dad was brutally burned by his kids after he was handed a lacklustre card for Father’s Day.

The man posted a picture of his card next to the one his children had made for their mum on Mother’s Day – and the difference in effort was clear.

The mum’s card was covered in drawings and bright colours, with the word ‘love’ written all over the page and even a sweet poem as well as two short messages from each of the children.

In contrast, the dad’s card was much smaller and just featured the words “Father’s Day” alongside a smiley face.