A 15-year-old teenager has earned accolades after her bravery which led to the demise of her abuser.

Per reports by the police, the South-African girl was allegedly accosted by the man while she was in the company of a male friend at Welede, Carletonville.

It is said they were robbed at gunpoint before she was dragged into the bush and taken advantage of.

“The young girl who had been forced into the bush at gunpoint by the suspect was ordered to undress. The man also undressed and proceeded to defile her,” said Captain Boboko.

The girl saw an opportunity when she spotted her abuser’s firearm, seemingly on the ground, grabbed it and shot him in the head with it.

The Wedela SAPS has opened a case of defilement and an inquest docket. “The deceased has not yet been identified,” Boboko told the Merafong Observer.

The crime scene

The young girl will also receive counseling for the trauma she has experienced.

Feminists in the country and on social media have hailed the victim for her bravery in silencing the assailant.