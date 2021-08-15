The nation’s premier distillery company, the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC), led by its management, has made some donations to the Ga Mantse and the Ga Traditional Council towards the celebration of this year’s Homowo Festival.



The donation was done on behalf of the Managing Director of GIHOC, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.



The items were presented at a brief ceremony at James Town in Accra when the GIHOC management paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse and his sub-chiefs.



The GIHOC delegation was led by the Media Relations Manager, Deputy Media Relations Manager, Marketing Manager and some other staff members.



The donated items included Herb Afrik Gin Bitters, Castle Bridge, Mandingo Bitters, TAKAI, Kaiser Aromatic Schnapps, Apet Dry Gin, Chevalier Brandy, GIHOC Hand sanitisers and an undisclosed amount of cash.



The items were received by the Paramount Chief of the Greater Accra Region, Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and some other Ga chiefs.



The Ga Mantse Nii Tsuru, on behalf of the Ga Traditional Council and his sub-chiefs, thanked the Managing Director and the entire management of GIHOC for the kind gesture.



According to the Media Relations Manager of GIHOC, Afua Foriwaa Boafoh, the donation formed part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities of the company.



“GIHOC is proud to be associated once again with this year’s edition of the Ga Homowo Festival. This is something we do every year in acknowledgement of the preserve of culture, customs and traditions as Ghanaians,” she stated.



She added: “GIHOC has also used the opportunity to make similar donations to other Ga communities as they prepare to celebrate the Homowo Festival.”



She further urged traditional authorities to use festivals and other traditional occasions to pray and seek for the progress and success of businesses in Ghana.



The GIHOC team further reminded the chiefs about the need to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during the celebrations.