For the second time in consecutive years, Gigkits has been adjudged the Best Events Lighting Design Company in Ghana.

The recognition was given during the Ghana Event Industry Awards 2020organised by the Event Vendors Association of Ghana in Accra.

Established in 2014, Gigkits boasts of unbridled experience in designing and producing spectacular technical setups for corporate and private Parties, Weddings and Conferences.

Key among its corporate principles are customer satisfaction, innovation and passion.

The Director of Business Innovations and Growth, Nana Kwame Adu-Gyamfi, was grateful to clients for their trust in the Company, saying “we have grown to become the pacesetters of event lighting in Ghana because our clients gave us the opportunity to offer our services”.

Nana Kwame hinted that with the massive investments in technology, modern equipment and regular training for its staff, Gigkits is ready to translate client dreams into a lighting reality.

Gigkits is active on all social media platforms as @gigkits and can also be contacted via email, info@gigkits.com.

Some recent notable events Gigkits has lighted include #Kency2020 wedding, African Leadership Network Conference, 2019 (ALNC); Citi FM’s MOGO Awards 2018 & 2019; GoTV launch; Send-off party for the Vodafone CEO in 2019 and the Ghana Gold Expo.