Ghana left-back, Gideon Mensah, has joined Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Mensah, who is a Red Bull Salzburg player, spent last season on loan at Zulte Waregem in Belgium where he played 23 games registered three assists in the process.

The 22-year-old was linked to a host of clubs including Porto, RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk.

He becomes the second Ghanaian to join the Portuguese side this summer after defender Abdul Mumin signed a four-year contract.

Mensah has been capped once by Ghana. He made his debut for Black Stars last year in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.