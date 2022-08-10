African football will support Fifa president Gianni Infantino in his re-election bid next year, the Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe has said.

Caf officially endorsed the candidacy of Infantino at its general assembly in Tanzania on Wednesday, with Motsepe reiterating support from the confederation itself and also on behalf of member associations to “our brother based in Europe”.

Re-elected unopposed as president of football’s world governing body in 2019, Infantino is set to stand for a third term at the 73rd Fifa congress next year.

“We discussed at the executive committee meeting that in recognition of the huge contributions, commitment and the track record that you’ve built in terms of improving African football, all 54 member nations have taken a resolution to vote for you (Gianni Infantino) for re-election,” said Motsepe.

READ ALSO

“He has shown so much commitment and love to football in Africa. I’ve been honoured whilst visiting about 30 nations over the last year, to hear the people who love football on the African continent as well as the presidents of football in all of the 54 African nations.

“They’ve said that the work Gianni Infantino has done, the visible improvements and the contribution to African football is greatly appreciated.”

No other candidate has yet declared an interest in standing in the Fifa elections against Infantino, who was first elected president in February 2016.

The 52-year-old Swiss-Italian took to the stage in Tanzania to thank Africa for its support and pledged his continuous backing to the game on the continent.

He then joined Motsepe for the launch of Africa’s new Super League, which is scheduled to start in the 2023-24 campaign.

Back in January, the Fifa boss came under severe criticism for comments referencing African migrants dying at sea when talking about the reforms to football’s calendar.