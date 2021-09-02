Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, on Thursday, September 2, 2021, inaugurated the new Governing Board of GIADEC.

The Minister charged the members to give meaning to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision of a “Ghana Beyond Aid” by delivering on GIADEC’s mandate of developing an Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) in Ghana.

“As much as I recognise that a lot of work is being done in respect of the President’s vision of developing an Integrated Aluminium Industry in Ghana, we have to begin to move from plans, strategies, proposals or what we intend to do to what we have done in respect to the vision of an IAI,” he said.

He added that “what the Ghanaian people are looking for ultimately is that we have this industry planted here in Ghana.”

Mr Jinapor was, however, full of praise for the Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Mr Michael Ansah for establishing a strong foundation for the takeoff of the IAI, two years since the Corporation began operations.

Chairperson for the newly constituted Board, Dr Tony Oteng Gyasi, on his part, expressed his gratitude and that of the team to the President for the confidence reposed in them.

He pledged the commitment of the Board in steering the affairs of GIADEC towards the realisation of a fully operational Integrated Aluminium Industry.

The Board will be chaired by Dr Tony Oteng Gyasi, with members including Mr Michael Ansah, Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Mr Martin Kwaku Ayisi, Minerals Commission Representative, Mr Humphrey Ayim Darke, Association of Ghana Industries representative, Hon. George Mireku Duker, Representative from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Other members are Hon. Abena Osei-Asare, Ministry of Finance Representative, Ing. Dr Benjamin Ofosu Adoo, Representative from the Integrated Aluminium Industry, Mr Jaezi Orleans-Lindsey Esq., President’s Nominee, Dr Henry Benyah, President’s Nominee, Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua, Okyenhemaa, President’s Nominee and Nana Amampene Boateng Twum II (Nyinahinhene), President’s Nominee.

Source: GIADEC Communications