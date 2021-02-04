Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday evening with 1-0 win over Inter Allies to see the Porcupine Warriors move back into the top four.

Kotoko failed to win their last two league games and managed to put a stop to that unfortunate run at the Accra Sports Stadium, thanks to a second-half penalty by Naby Keita.

Kotoko were on the back foot at the early stages of the game. Paul Abagna of Inter Allies had the opportunity to put the visitors ahead but failed to test the goalkeeper, Razak Abalora in the 13th minute.

The Kumasi-based side slowly took control as the game progressed. However, they could not find a way through in the first half.

In the second half, Johnson Smith’s side showed a renewed energy.

Imoro Ibrahim came close to getting the first goal of the game. He forced the opposition goalkeeper to a good stop in the 51st minute.

Kotoko kept the pressure up and were eventually rewarded with a penalty seven minutes after the hour mark.

Kwame Opoku was brought down and the referee awarded Kotoko a penalty. The pressure fell on Naby Keita and he made no mistake with the finish.

Despite Inter Allies’ late attempts to equalise, Kotoko managed to hold on for the win.

Kotoko have now amassed 20 points so far and are third on the log. Inter Allies in contrast are at the bottom of the table (seven points) and have now lost five consecutive league games.

Ghana Premier League matchday 12 results:

Great Olympics 3-1 King Faisal

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Bechem United

Dreams FC 3-0 WAFA

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 AshantiGold

Eleven Wonders 0-0 Elmina Sharks

Liberty Professionals 0-0 Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies

Legon Cities v Karela United – Thursday

Medeama v Hearts of Oak – Thursday