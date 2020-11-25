Hearts of Oak coach, Edward Nii Odoom, has expressed his disappointment following his side’s 2-2 draw against Ashanti Gold.

The Phobians returned to the pitch for the first time after Covid-19 prevented them from honouring their first game against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Kojo Obeng Junior struck twice but AshGold’s Hans Kwoffie also scored a brace to deny Hearts of Oak victory in their first game of the 2020/2021 season on Tuesday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Odoom believes a lack of concentration in the dying minutes of the game cost his side a vital win.

“I am very disappointed with the result,” coach Odoom said after the game.

“We should not have drawn this game, we should have killed this game in the first half, even in the second half we created all the chances in the game.

“I think a lack of concentration affected us, so I am very disappointed,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Inter Allies in their second game of the season on Sunday.