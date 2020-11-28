Premier League clubs are being directed to observe a minute of silence to honour football legend Diego Armando Maradona who passed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. This is a directive from world football governing body, FIFA.

Diego Maradona, who has died aged 60, succumbed to heart failure. Regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Maradona became a household name after inspiring his country to World Cup glory.

‘‘On 25 November, football lost one of its greatest icons, Diego Armando Maradona. Across the world, there is a sense of profound loss at the untimely passing of a true legend of the game. It is not an overstatement to say that football will not be the same without him. We will be forever thankful for the contribution he made to our sport and we will miss him dearly.

‘‘In honour of Diego Armando Maradona and in solidarity with his family, and everyone who loved him so much, the flags at FIFA headquarters are being flown at half-mast, and FIFA calls upon all competition managers to hold a minute of silence at every football match this coming weekend or at the next possible occasion’’ a FIFA statement read.

The directive means a minute of silence shall be observed this weekend across Premier League centres.