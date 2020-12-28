A second-half strike by forward Steven Owusu handed Bechem United a 1-0 victory in their Ghana Premier League outstanding match against AshantiGold at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

Both teams came into the clash unbeaten, but Bechem inflicted defeat on Ashgold thanks to Owusu’s goal in the 54th minute.

Bechem have moved three points clear at the top following the victory on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, another matchday 4 encounter took place at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa with Medeama and Kotoko sharing the spoils 1-1.

The Porcupine Warriors scored first in the 74th minute through Kwadwo Poku. The striker collected a brilliant lofted pass from Emmanuel Gyamfi and shot past Eric Ofori Antwi.

But Abass Mohammed cancelled out the lead less than five minutes to end the game. The striker made no mistake from 12 yards after Medeama were awarded a penalty.

Kotoko had a goal disallowed for offside in the early stages of the second half. They will be disappointed not to pick up three points, which would have seen them move into the top four.

The league will continue with matchday 7 games on January 1, 2021.