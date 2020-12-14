Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu says his side can easily clinch the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League trophy with just a bit of hard work.

The Porcupine Warriors recorded their first win of the season by beating struggling and unimpressive Legon Cities by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

Osman Ibrahim scored on the 10th minute to secure all three points for the Reds.

Following the win, Konadu said even though their approach to the game changed due to injuries he remains confident of winning the ultimate with hard work.

“I must commend my players in the first place for the hard-fought win,” he said.

“Our approach to the game changed due to injuries but we stayed focused and we finally got the win.

“I am convinced we can win the Premier League title with hard work. We will continue to train hard and take it game by game,” he added.

Kotoko will play Accra Great Olympics on Thursday in an outstanding fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.