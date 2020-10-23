President of the International Paralympic Committee [IPC], Andrew Parsons, has thrown his support behind Ghana’s para-athletes.

His comments come after para-athletes in the country agitated against government after they were excluded from the committee inaugurated for the upcoming 2023 Africa Games that will be staged in Ghana.

Following their agitations, Samson Deen, who is the President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, has been included in the committee to represent Ghana’s para-athletes.

According to Mr Parsons, they were unhappy with the agitations of the athletes. He, however, stressed that they were ready to fly to Ghana to hold talks with the government on why they don’t joke with para-athletes around the globe.

“We were sad when the news came to us that para-athletes did not have a representative on the 2023 African Games Committee,” he told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

“Ghana’s para-athletes are on our hearts because they perform at the world stage. We spoke to Mr Samson Deen and he was not happy about the earlier decision but we thank the Ghana government for putting the para-athletes on the committee.

“We would have been in Ghana to make a case for para-athletes on why they should have a slot on the committee. We respect the Ghana government and we thank them for giving a slot for para-athletes on the committee,” he added.

A 50,000 seater stadium is yet to be constructed for the 2023 African Games at Borteyman. However, investigations by Asempa FM and Adomonline.com have revealed that the land does not exist as said by the Ghana government.