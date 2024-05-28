Jonathan Tetteh of Ghana lost to Cuban-born Dominguez Loren Berto (Azerbaijan) in the evening session, 27th May 2024 of Bout no. 192 in the Heavyweight- 92Kg at the world Olympic Games 2024 Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand.

Berto was a bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Games

In all, there are 51 Olympic slots available at the Bangkok qualifiers.

No Ghanaian boxer has qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris, despite Ghanaian representation at the 2023 African Qualifiers in Senegal and the 2024 tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Us-based female boxer, Ornella Sathoud secured Ghana’s third win at the ongoing Olympic Games qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, following her win on Monday.

Sathoud beat her Czech Republic opposition in Monika Langerova in the women’s middleweight contest to advance into the next stage of the qualifiers.

She won the bout through a split decision to send her two bouts away from a guaranteed slot in the Paris 2024 games.

Sathoud’s win follows victories on Sunday for Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey and Henry Malm, while Mohammed Amadu and UK-based Mark Kojovi Ahondjo have been eliminated.

Lucky Joseph Commey advanced into the round of 32 through a walkover against Bajoku Shpetim from Kosovo.