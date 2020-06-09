Ghana’s coronavirus case count has moved up again. This time by 291 new confirmed cases, bringing the total cases in the country, as at June 9, 2020, to 10, 201 with 48 deaths.

However, 3, 755 people have recovered with the active cases being 6, 398.

These figures were announced by the Ghana Health Service on its website Tuesday night.

Count of Cases per Region:

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 6,521

Ashanti Region – 1,799

Western Region – 778

Central Region – 539

Eastern Region – 175

Volta Region – 158

Western North Region – 74

Upper East Region – 42

Oti Region – 38

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13