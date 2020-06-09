Ghana’s coronavirus case count has moved up again. This time by 291 new confirmed cases, bringing the total cases in the country, as at June 9, 2020, to 10, 201 with 48 deaths.
However, 3, 755 people have recovered with the active cases being 6, 398.
These figures were announced by the Ghana Health Service on its website Tuesday night.
Count of Cases per Region:
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 6,521
Ashanti Region – 1,799
Western Region – 778
Central Region – 539
Eastern Region – 175
Volta Region – 158
Western North Region – 74
Upper East Region – 42
Oti Region – 38
Northern Region – 37
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 13