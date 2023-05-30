The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has debunked claims that an ambulance belonging to the Government of Ghana is being sold at Sharjah in Dubai.

A statement, signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations of the Service, Simmons Yussif Kewura, said the ambulance in the viral video is one of 26 Toyota Hiace being procured by government and funded by the World Bank.

Mr Kewura added that the location of the ambulance shown in the video is actually the premises of the manufacturing company.

“It has come to the National Ambulance Service, a viral video circulating on social media , of an ambulance in Dubai belonging to the Government of Ghana, which is purported to being sold in that country.

“The said ambulance is found on the premises of the company, which is manufacturing the ambulances.”

According to the statement, the new ambulances will soon be shipped to Ghana.

The service has urged the general public to disregard the content of the video.

Below is the statement: