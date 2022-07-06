Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, is on the verge of sealing a move to Bundesliga side, TSG Hoffenheim, ahead of the 2022/23 season.

According to French media outlet, L’equipe, the central defender is expected to arrive in Germany on Wednesday, July 6, to undergo medical.

This comes after Hoffenheim and the Ghanaian club had reached an agreement over personal terms.

The 2022 Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards will put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the German club from Strasbourg in a deal reported to be around seven million euros (€7million). He has just a year left on his deal with the Ligue 1 club.

The 27-year-old made 31 league appearances for Strasbourg during the 2021/22 season and scored once as his side finished sixth.