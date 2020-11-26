The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the country has witnessed a decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

According to the Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who made this known at a press conference in Accra, the number of active cases as of November 22, stood at 775.

Giving more details, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said as of November 22, the total number of cases stood at 51,225.

He said 50,127 persons have been discharged or recovered from the virus, while the total number of deaths stood at 323.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said since the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport in September, 69,311 tests had been conducted, out of which 264 of them turned out positive.

Find the regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region – 27,753

Ashanti Region – 11,107

Western Region – 3,048

Eastern Region – 2,522

Central Region – 1,940

Bono East Region – 788

Volta Region – 688

Western North Region – 659

Bono Region – 619

Northern Region – 551

Ahafo Region – 530

Upper East Region – 359

Oti Region – 243

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 20