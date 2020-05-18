An apple tree planted five years ago in Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region has bore fruits, a twitter post shared by growers of the exotic fruit has suggested.

Growing up, we were told this tree can only survive outside Ghana but thanks be to God this apple tree is producing its first fruit after five years. It was cultivated in Wiamoase – Ashanti piawwww!!!, the post read.

Although there is a belief that Apple cannot be cultivated in Ghana, partly due to the country’s climate and soil, the post by the handler seeks to dispute the long-held assertion.

The tree was allegedly planted by a young lady who died shortly after the seed started growing.

Handlers of the three post the original grower’s death are therefore calling on Agricultural researchers and experts to come and examine the tree, and if possible make available seeds and seedlings for mass production.

This, according to them, will curb further importation of the fruit in the country.

Well, it appears Ghanaians on social media are not only amused by the development but also excited as some took to twitter to share their opinion.

