Some Ghanaians have complained bitterly about the sudden and rapid fuel price increment in the country.

On February 17, Private Commercial Transport Operators announced the increment of transport fares by 30% effective Friday, February 18.

According to the group, this decision has been taken to save transport businesses from collapsing with the frequent upward adjustments in fuel prices.

“A gallon of fuel which used to sell at the pump for ¢27, has now jumped to almost ¢36 per gallon,” it says.

In an interview with Joy News, some social consumers lamented about the recent increment, noting that it will have negative impact on businesses.

Read some reactions below:

Maybe the whole country must go on strike… This fuel prices getting another hike? Corrupt government is taking all out hard working money 😔 #ANC #ancmustfall — Jacques du PreeZ (@Jac78407024) February 17, 2022

You can't compete with fuel

in breaking the 8 and you think it's Mahama you can beat?



Sorry ! pic.twitter.com/h2D2LVSI4j — Kojo Bawuah (@LouieXiii131) February 17, 2022

Fuel prices dey go higher everyday, meanwhile you've maintained your height since pic.twitter.com/qY57NUsQpI — POLONGO🇬🇭 (@POLONGO_GH) February 17, 2022

This is me @ the fuel station this morning! My eye red #BreakThe8 pic.twitter.com/FD5UcgrNWv — Bridges (@Bridget_Otoo) February 17, 2022

Fuel at total is now GHS7.990



We breaking the 8 before long. — StatsGH (@StatsGH) February 16, 2022

Fuel prices now….. pic.twitter.com/3SCwsoL4fS — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) February 17, 2022

The fuel price in Ghana is chasing the Year — Pii Y 🇬🇭 (@_papayawgh) February 17, 2022

Fuel prices is on increase every week. I know there are monies government should have in their coffers to subsidies these increment but here we are. This is the worst government ever. Funny enough they're planning on Breaking the 8.



Sufferings!! — K W A M E K O D U A H🤞 (@obiboyfriend) February 17, 2022

Like joke like joke we've normalised the daily increase of fuel prices. Hm pic.twitter.com/RgAwrg2sgM — SistaAkua🇬🇭 (@AkuaManteaw) February 17, 2022