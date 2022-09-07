The Ghanaian High Commission in South Africa has cautioned its citizens over the potential danger of upcoming protests against foreigners in the country.

The High Commissioner has indicated some groups opposed to the presence of foreigners have announced plans to remove them from their jobs or workplaces in September.

“Whilst recognising that this is not a government or state policy, such activities by individuals or groups could degenerate into violence aimed at foreigners or threaten their lives, safety and livelihood,” a statement from the commission read.

In view of this, Ghanaian citizens have been urged to be vigilant as they go about their activities.

“Be vigilant to any such incidents, restrict their movements to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflict, brawls or deterioration in their safety,” the statement further warned.

South Africa has recorded a violent history of xenophobia against Africans.

In the recent one which occurred in 2019, foreign businesses were destroyed and looted by angry South African youth.

Ghana and Nigeria have told their citizens to “avoid travelling to high risk and volatile areas” in South Africa until the situation is brought under control.

Nigerians also began retaliatory attacks on South African businesses in a number of Nigerian cities forcing telecommunications giant – MTN – to close all its shops and service centres.