As the country celebrates the birthday of its first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, many people both young and old have taken to social media to celebrate him with the hashtag Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

Today’s statutory public holiday followed the passage of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law in March 2019.

After leading the Convention People’s Party to victory to form a government, he became the leader of government business in 1951.

The move, eventually led Ghana, formally the Gold Coast to independence from British rule in 1957.

As the leader of the country, Dr Nkrumah led massive socio-economic development that resulted in a number of infrastructural projects, including the construction of the Akosombo Dam, the Tema Motorway, among other projects.

