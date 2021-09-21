As the country celebrates the birthday of its first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, many people both young and old have taken to social media to celebrate him with the hashtag Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

Today’s statutory public holiday followed the passage of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law in March 2019.

After leading the Convention People’s Party to victory to form a government, he became the leader of government business in 1951.

The move, eventually led Ghana, formally the Gold Coast to independence from British rule in 1957.

As the leader of the country, Dr Nkrumah led massive socio-economic development that resulted in a number of infrastructural projects, including the construction of the Akosombo Dam, the Tema Motorway, among other projects.

Below are some tweets:

It is clear that we must find an African solution to our problems, and that this can only be found in African unity. Divided we are weak; united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world..👌🏾

-Kwame Nkrumah#KwameNkrumahMemorialDay — David K. Beloved🇬🇭 (@weScare_Gh) September 21, 2021

Selfless and not flawless.

Visionary, head strong and fallible.

He loved Ghana and Africa above self.

May we never forget how his leadership placed Ghana and Africa on a special pedestal worldwide.

Truly Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah never dies!! #KwameNkrumahMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ML99SlUVbs — Francis Ronnie Abban (@francis_abban) September 21, 2021

Kwame Nkrumah loved Guinea as if it was his home land. He would have been very devastated by the democracy capture by the Alpha Conde and even more devastated with the following coup. #KwameNkrumahMemorialDay

#NkrumahNeverDies pic.twitter.com/gRYbm3J2Yg — Torsu 2.0 (@alfred_torsu) September 21, 2021

#KwameNkrumahMemorialDay You will never be forgotten. Savior of Africa. Happy Birthday Sir. pic.twitter.com/bKHT0qMks9 — Mr Sensible 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@HassansenseGH) September 21, 2021

Myjoyonline