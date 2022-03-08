Actress Efia Odo says she did not join the #FixTheCountry demonstration because her life was in danger and was not ready to die for Ghanaians.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Efia Odo, who was an active member of the campaign, mentioned that she received threats from anonymous individuals on social media asking her to stop demonstrating against the ruling New Patriotic Party.

She disclosed that she received so many threats and had to exempt herself from the demonstration because she was not ready to lose her life for Ghanaians.

“I am not ready to die for Ghana. Ghanaians are not worth dying for and that is why I did not go for the demonstration. I will love to help them though,” she said.

She mentioned that her mother was so concerned about her safety that she convinced her to back down from joining the demonstration.

