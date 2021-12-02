Ghanaian prodigy, Felix Afena-Gyan, has been ruled out for a couple of weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

AS Roma officially announced on Tuesday 30th November that the 18-year-old had contracted the virus and had begun isolating at home.

It has been an impressive month for Afena-Gyan who recently made his professional debut for his club.

According to the club, relevant health authorities have immediately been informed and the player has begun receiving treatment.

“The club confirms that, following the latest round of testing, forward Felix Afena-Gyan has tested positive for COVID-19,” the club said in a statement.

The Ghanaian striker is keen on recovering early and return to training with his teammates.

AS Roma wonder kid has been impressive this season in the Italian Serie A.

He has recorded two spectacular goals against Genoa with only just two appearances for his club.

Afena-Gyan recently turned down an invitation to play for the Black Stars in the final rounds of games during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.