Muslims across the country have commenced fasting to mark the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan.

This is after the Cheif Imam, through his spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, on Friday, April 1, 2022, declared April 3, 2022, as the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

He explained that the decision was based on the fact that there had been no news on the sighting of a new moon from across the country.

“On this grounds, the Chief Imam is now using his position as the Grand Mufti and indeed in accordance with our jurisprudence… then he now recommends all Muslims in the country to begin the Ramadan automatically,” he added.

“What it means is that Sunday, the 3rd of April becomes the first day of Ramadan 2022,” he added.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Ramadan begins with the sighting of the moon.

To Muslims, this is a month of reflection, and self-improvement in relation to one’s behaviour towards other people, oneself, and Allah.

Each year, millions of Muslims around the world fast during the month of Ramadan. Fasting in Ramadan involves abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset.