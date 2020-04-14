Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Charles Taylor, has described Ghanaian coaches as ‘cowards’ and ‘sycophants’.

And according to the former Asante Kotoko striker, Ghanaian coaches will continue to fail if they fail to say the truth and take decisions on their own.

Local coaches have, in recent years, failed to perform during major tournaments and according to Mr Taylor, it is because they have not been bold to demand for support ahead of tournaments.

“Ghanaian coaches are not bold, because they know that when they are sacked they will lose their bread and butter so they are always doing ‘Yes sir, master’,” he exclusively told Asempa FM.

“The whole world, it’s Ghanaian coaches that cringe and bootlick. Some go to camp and when it’s evident they have no money to even buy water, they deny when it comes to the limelight.

“It’s senseless; if we don’t change we will never match up to the foreign coaches who are firm and independent-minded.

Taylor further lambasted local coaches, saying it’s pointless hiring them.

“Ghanaian Coaches are worthless, they cannot even take decisions on their own, managements force players on them which they cannot refuse. When results go south, they will even accept the blame when they didn’t even cause it”

“They are liars, no Ghanaian Coach can deny not being forced to select a player by a management member but they will deny and say it’s their own decision,” Taylor noted.

“They don’t have the balls to stand for what is right; that is why the expatriate coaches come and go because they don’t tolerate these things,” he noted.