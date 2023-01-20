Ghanaian bride, Mildred, has taken the Ghanaian fashion industry by surprise with her exquisite wedding wardrobe.

The beautiful bride made headlines with her elegant traditional wedding reception dress that made her look like a Disney princess.

Mildred worked with an international fashion designer Vlora Mustafa to create breathtaking gowns and reception dresses for her lavish white wedding.

The ravishing bride wore a gorgeous lace gown with billowing sleeves for her makeup by Valerie Lawson and hairstyling session.

Mildred wore glittering bridal shoes that matched the beautiful earrings. The beautiful bride flaunted some skin in this photo.

The bride glowed in their magnificent gown that has become the talk of the town. She flaunted her smooth legs in the thigh-high gown as she looks directly into her lover’s eyes to say her vows.

The handsome groom rocked a black and white tuxedo for the gracious ceremony that is trending on social media.

See some videos below: