A Ghanaian has been arrested in Bronx after smearing faeces on the face of a 43-year-old-woman at a subway station.

The man, identified as Frank Abrokwa, 37, was arrested February 28 and charged with forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct, and harassment, as a result of the heinous act.

The attack took place at 5:15pm on February 21 on the southbound platform at the East 241st Street station.

According to New York authorities just before the attack, Abrokwa hit on the victim, asking her, ‘Hey, mami, hey, mami, why don’t you talk to me?’

When she ignored him, he walked into a subway car and defecated into a bag.

Surveillance video from the station then shows Abrokwa walking back out of the idling subway car and lunging at the woman, smearing the excrement on her.

When the woman leans forward, he walks behind her and presses the waste against the back of her head and her back.

During his first court appearance at Bronx Criminal Court late Tuesday, the New York Daily News reported that Abrokwa had cursed out at the judge.

He said he was tired of waiting and demanded the judge hurried things up so he could be handed over to Brooklyn detectives who were waiting to question him in a hate crime investigation.

Abrokwa has been arrested 44 times, has been accused of repeatedly punching a 30-year-old stranger on a subway platform at 125th St. and Lenox Ave. on January 7, and punching a 53-year-old stranger at the Greyhound station at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown on February 5, the Daily News reported.

More recently, it was reported that he grabbed screwdrivers and pepper spray from a Bronx hardware store on February 22, then pointed a screwdriver at an employee and said, ‘Call the police.’

In court Tuesday night, the prosecutor tried to convince the judge that Abrokwa should be held on $5,000 cash or $15,000 bond, arguing the attack was part of a pattern of behavior.

But the judge said since she didn’t have depositions to review in his other arrests, she did not have reason to hold him.

However, Abrokwa did not leave the court a free man. Brooklyn detectives took him into custody as a suspect in a hate crime, the Daily News reported.