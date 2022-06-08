Ghana’s Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu was named the first chairman of the African Medicine Agency’s Bureau at the just-completed First Ordinary Session of the Conference of the Heads of States Parties, which took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a statement to the media, he expressed his delight at being elected Chairman of the Bureau and outlined the benefits that this effort will bring to Ghana.

The African Union’s Executive Council adopted the African Medicine Agency in 2015 in an effort to develop medical product regulation capabilities and harmonize regulatory regimes in Africa as a foundation for the establishment of a single medicine regulatory agency across the continent (AMA). As a result, the African Heads of State and Government adopted the treaty establishing the AMA in February 2019.

According to Mr. Agyeman Manu, this project is anticipated to turn Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) into one of West Africa’s centers of excellence, implying that FDA-approved items will be accepted by all countries without the need for duplication of approval.

The Chairman of the first regular session, the Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, announced that 29 of the African Union’s 55 countries had signed the AMA treaty, with 22 member states having ratified it so far.

After the Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development handed over to him as the substantive chairman, Mr. Agyeman Manu proceeded to stir up the proceedings of the conference by reviewing reports on proposals for the hosting of the AMA’s headquarters.

Chairman Agyeman Manu also asked his fellow ministers and the region’s member countries to remain committed to strengthening the health sector and transforming it into a hub for high-quality healthcare services.