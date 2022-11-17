Otto Addo has announced a Black Stars starting lineup for the Black Stars’ final preparatory game against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

The game forms part of preparations for the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 GMT at the Zayad Sports Complex.

FC St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi will keep the post.

Also, debutant Salis Abdul Samed will commence the game with Elisha Owusu of KAA Gent in the midfield while Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Andre Ayew operate on the flanks.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. The 22nd edition of the Mundial is scheduled to kick off on November 20 to December 18.

Below is Ghana line up:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK)

Abdul Baba Rahman

Tariq Lamptey

Daniel Amartey

Salisu Mohammed

Salis Abdul Samed

Elisha Owusu

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Iñaki Williams

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh