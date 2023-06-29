The Black Stars of Ghana have moved up in the latest FIFA Rankings on June 29, 2023.

The West African country has moved to the 59th position on the rankings.

This is as a result of the Black Stars’ unbeaten run under new head coach, Chris Hughton who was named in March.

The draw against Madagascar in the AFCON qualifier contributed to earning valuable points and surpassing their previous ranking of 60th.

On the African continent, Ghana currently sit on the 11th position.

Morocco holds the highest rank among African teams, with Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt completing the top 5.

Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, La Cote d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso make up the rest of the top 10 African countries in the rankings.

At the global level, Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions, maintain their position at the top of the rankings with France and Brazil following closely in second and third place, respectively.

Notably, England has overtaken Belgium to claim the fourth spot, while Croatia has also moved ahead of the Netherlands.

Completing the top 10 are Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will return to action in September when they take on the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).