President Akufo-Addo has announced that the government will be signing an agreement in Germany towards the production of Covid-19 vaccines in Ghana.

According to him, this is a continental production comprising Ghana, Senegal and Rwanda but the fill and finish will be done in Ghana.

In view of this, President Akufo-Addo will leave the country for Germany on February 16, 2022.

The President made the revelation on Monday while addressing a delegation sent by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II inviting him to the 5th-anniversary celebration of the enthronement of Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III.

“I thank Otumfuo for honouring me with this invitation but the dates are unfavourable. I know nothing can be done about the dates. I will be present on February 6 but on the 16th, I’m to be in Germany.

“It has been the government’s objective to ensure we produce our own vaccines and so I’m going to sign agreements regarding that in Germany.

The fill and finish project will be in Ghana. The signature is due on the 16th. I’d have loved to honour Otumfuo’s invite,” he said.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo during his 24th address on measures to combat Covid-19 announced the establishment of a committee to formulate a concrete plan of action towards vaccine development and manufacturing.

The Committee chaired by former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a world-renowned scientist, formed part of the government’s commitment to vaccine production in the country.

“Furthermore, I want to reiterate my determination that we should manufacture vaccines here in Ghana. To this end, a Committee has been established under the Chairmanship of the former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, the world-renowned scientist, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which is formulating a concrete plan of action towards vaccine development and manufacturing,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee in Ghana has said it is targeting the production of Covid-19 vaccines in Ghana by 2023.