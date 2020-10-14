President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted that Ghana is going to build a multi-purpose International Olympic complex in order to put the country in a position to successfully host the 13th African Games in August 2023.

Speaking during the inauguration of a nine member Local Organizing Committee (LOC) at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo explained that Ghana does not have an internationally accepted stadium that can host 25 different games hence the decision to build a new complex.

“Presently, none of the Sports Stadia and other sporting facilities in Ghana meet the required International standards for continental game”

President Akufo-Addo noted adding “it is thus necessary to construct appropriate sports facilities in the country that will be able to hold the twenty five (25) sporting disciplines in Ghana in the year 2023”.

The President added “I’m happy to announce that land has been secured to construct the necessary facilities for the games and the procurement process to engage the contractor is ongoing.”

He said the facilities to be constructed include 50,000 capacity Olympics stadium complex, multipurpose sports halls for all in-door sports, aquatic centers for swimming and tennis.

President Akufo-Addo said “it is the vision of government, for the purpose of sustainability to convert the Olympic Sports to be used, for the 13th African Games, into a University of Sports and Development” stressing “in anticipation of this, the Olympic Stadium complex will have an administration block, hostel facilities, bungalows for senior officials, lecture and research facilities and equipment”.

He expressed confidence in the LOC members and charged them to ensure that the first ever University of Sports for Development in West Africa, comes to fruition in 2024.

“Mindful of our vision and determination to organize the best ever African Games, and to establish the first ever University of Sports for Development in West Africa, there is the need to select carefully and appoint members of Local Organizing Committee, who have the capacity to organize a successful African Games, develop a curriculum and recruit and train the necessary manpower required for the successful takeoff of University of Sports and Development in 2024”

The Chairman of the LOC, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare while appreciating their new roles noted, that since the African Games started 55 years ago, this is the time Ghana has won the bid to host games.

He therefore pledged that they do a good job to make Ghana proud.

He continued, even though Ghana is one of the giant sporting nations in Africa, this is the first time we are having the opportunity to host the prestigious African Games since 1965 when Congo Brazzaville first hosted the games; we have had to wait for 55 years.

