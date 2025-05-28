Ghana suffer 2-1 defeat against Nigeria in Unity Cup

Ghana’s hopes of reaching the final of the 2025 Unity Cup were dashed on Wednesday evening following a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Nigeria at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Head coach Otto Addo fielded a largely experimental lineup after leaving out several key players, and the unfamiliar squad struggled to find their rhythm early on.

Nigeria took full advantage, racing into the lead in the 14th minute. Cyriel Dessers, the Rangers forward, capitalized on a defensive mishap from Razak Simpson, who slipped while attempting to clear a cross, allowing Dessers to fire home the opener.

It went from bad to worse for Ghana when a header deflected off Nations FC defender Razak Simpson and beat goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, doubling the Super Eagles’ lead.

Debutant Aaron Essel’s night ended prematurely due to injury, forcing a first-half substitution. Ebenezer Annan came on in his place, as the Black Stars trailed 2-0 at the break.

Addo introduced Caleb Yirenkyi and Thomas-Asante at the start of the second half, which brought renewed energy to Ghana’s attack. Their persistence paid off in the 70th minute when Annan made an incisive run down the left and delivered a precise ball to Thomas-Asante, who slotted home to reduce the deficit.

Christopher Bonsu Baah nearly marked his debut with an assist, but Jordan Ayew failed to connect with the Genk winger’s cross. Yirenkyi and Abu Francis also came close to scoring late in the match, but were unable to convert their chances.

Despite Ghana’s improved second-half showing, the Super Eagles held on for the win — their second consecutive victory over the Black Stars at senior level.

Nigeria will now face Jamaica in the final on Saturday, May 31. Ghana, meanwhile, will take on Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff.