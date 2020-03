Ghana has announced the closure of all its borders effective March 22, 2020.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, who announced this Saturday, said the decision is to help reduce further escalation of the infection rate in the country.

It was his third address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana has confirmed 19 cases that tested positive of the disease also known as COVID-19 with one death recorded in Kumasi, the country’s second biggest city.