An Engineering, Procurement and Construction procedure has commenced for the construction of a new 50,000 capacity Olympic Stadium for the 2023 Africa Games in Ghana.

The stadium will be sited at Borteyman in the Greater Accra Region. The construction of one Olympic Stadium will cost an estimated $200 million.

A nine-man committee, including the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Ben Nunoo Mensah, Reks Brobbey, an Olympian, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, an adviser to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ms Eva Otchere, a legal practitioner, Dan Kweku Yeboah, a sports journalist and Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, a lecturer/researcher at Ghana Insitute of Management and Public Administration, has been appointed to organise the event dubbed the African Olympic Games.

The members were sworn in at the Jubilee House on Monday where the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo urged them to handle the successful hosting and staging of the 13th African Games, the Olympic Games of Africa in Ghana.

READ ALSO

Dr Asare is chairman with Dr Ansah as Chief Operating Officer and Reks Brobbey as Deputy Chief Operating Officer.

The 13th edition of the Africa Games, formerly known as the All African Games would involve 54 participating countries and 25 sporting disciplines.

The Government, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority must work closely with SWAG to ensure that Ghanaians are aware of the games and also the athletes are well prepared and promoted for the games.

The image of Ghana is marketed as the most preferred sports event destination in Africa as Ghana prepares to host and organise the 13th edition of the Africa Games.

It is seen as an exciting period ahead for sportsmen and women and media practitioners in Ghana.