Fatau Dauda says the standard of the Ghana Premier League has dropped because clubs are unable to retain the best players, hence they have to sell them.

According to the former Black Stars shot-stopper, there is a huge gap compared to the previous generation.

“I remember in the early 2000s our league was very competitive. Every league centre was packed and footballers sold good football,” the Legon Cities goalkeeper told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“But it’s generational. This generation, the players do not last long in the league because of money. A player plays for one or two seasons and he leaves for a country where he will be paid well.

“However, the previous generation, players could stay in the league for more than five years. You could mention first eleven of either Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak or Ashanti Gold off the head. The gap is huge,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended as part of measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus.