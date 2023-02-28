Popular Ghanaian radio presenter, Nana Romeo, has said the Ghana Premier League (GPL) is not attractive.

According to him, he doesn’t know who the current president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is because the league is unattractive to him and he doesn’t want to see it.

He made this statement on the Visdel Show hosted by Mavis Amanor popularly known as Firelady when he was asked who the President of the Ghana Football Association was.

In addition to his statement, he made known that he is an Asante Kotoko supporter but does not really focus on them due to the unattractiveness of the Ghana league.

He continued to mention that, he is more of an English premier league person and mostly watches their games.

Furthermore, Nana Romeo stated emphatically that, the league “we play in Ghana is not well organised” and he even gets angry about the hundred thousand that was given out by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“Honestly, I don’t know about our local league. I am more of an EPL person because our league is not attractive to me. I support Asante Kotoko but the leaders of the league are not organising the league well. I just don’t want to see it. The hundred thousand they gave out even gets me angry.” He stated.

Nana Romeo was on the Visdel Show with the President of the Ghana’s Armwrestling Federation, Charles Osei Asibey discussing what causes men to cheat.

Watch full interview below: