The Ghana Police Service has advised citizens to be cautious of scammers capitalising on the Coronavirus pandemic to sell unauthorised drugs to cure the virus and unapproved mobile money short codes for donation and church offerings/tithes.

According to the security service, tricksters have taken advantage of the fear surrounding the disease to attract unsuspecting individuals via the internet.

Detailing the information on their Twitter handle, the Ghana Police Service said “fraudsters have set up websites to sell bogus products, claiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19, don’t deal with them.”

Daily Security Tips: Fraudsters have set up websites to sell bogus products, claiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19, don’t deal with them.#GhPoliceSecuritytips pic.twitter.com/4eZUrdIndm — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 31, 2020

Daily Security Tips: Have you received a request to donate, give offering or tithe through money transfer to a short code? Be sure that is genuine before you take action, you can be duped.#GhPoliceSecuritytips pic.twitter.com/WlPumbq1gO — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 30, 2020

Daily Security Tips: Ignore online offers for vaccination against COVID-19, speak to your accredited health care provider instead .#GhPoliceSecuritytips pic.twitter.com/IC8aQFddJ6 — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 29, 2020

Daily Security Tips: For the most up-to-date information about the Corona virus, visit the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ghana Health Service website, do not be duped.#GhPoliceSecuritytips pic.twitter.com/F3qRU10swn — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 28, 2020

Daily Security Tips: Scammers are taking advantage of covid-19 to dupe. Ignore emails claiming to be health sources that have information about the virus, unless you are sure.#GhPoliceSecuritytips pic.twitter.com/The9kHUvPT — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 27, 2020