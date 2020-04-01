Police officers
Police officers

The Ghana Police Service has advised citizens to be cautious of scammers capitalising on the Coronavirus pandemic to sell unauthorised drugs to cure the virus and unapproved mobile money short codes for donation and church offerings/tithes.

According to the security service, tricksters have taken advantage of the fear surrounding the disease to attract unsuspecting individuals via the internet.

Detailing the information on their Twitter handle, the Ghana Police Service said “fraudsters have set up websites to sell bogus products, claiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19, don’t deal with them.”