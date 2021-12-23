The Ghana Police Service has reassured that security will be beefed up across the country during the Christmas festivities.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show, on Thursday, the Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said that the IGP, George Akufo-Dampare has put measures in place to ensure that Police officers are everywhere even beyond the festivities.

“The Police administration has put out stringent measures across the country and it revolves around all regional commanders, divisional, district, and station officers. All the operational units are also on high alert patrolling and we can state that so far so good. The arrangements are working,” he said.

ACP Kwesi Ofori therefore entreated the general public to play their part by observing basic personal safety measures.

“The National Highway patrol and our special anti-robbery squad are also on the highways making sure that people who travel have a safe ride. So far, things are working very well and are being coordinated from the National Operations Center. Importantly, we will like to state that members of the public should also cooperate with them,” he said.

The Director of Police Public Affairs also advised that people should as much as possible avoid showing off money or jewelry. People should be observant of their surroundings and alert the Police when they notice any unusual activity or suspicious persons around.

“People should call the Police when they see their neighbors being robbed or attacked. If you see anything, you can call us on 18555, 191, or 0302773906 for assistance,” he added.

Also, individuals are required, to as much as possible, avoid leaving expensive things in their cars.

He further noted that “people should not create an atmosphere which suggests there are no people in the house,” because any indication in this regard would attract thieves.

Mr. Ofori added that individuals who experience any misconduct from a Police officer, can report to the nearest commander and the case will be dealt with.

“We are very cooperative and we are ready to assist. We need the public to compliment it by providing any information on criminal activities,” he said.