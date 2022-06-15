Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland to establish political consultations.

The meeting between the two countries comes after Ghana held the 2022 Nordic-African Foreign Minister’s (NAFM) meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

The meeting was to discuss three thematic areas including peace and security, sustainable societies and cooperation in multilateral fora.

According to Mr Sarpong, the MoU which comes on the heels of the passage of Finland’s National Africa Strategy was timely as it would provide the framework for the two countries to engage in transparent dialogue and interaction and move relations between both countries forward in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

Ghana Finland delegation group

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Mr Pekka Haavisto signed the agreement on behalf of Finland.

Ghana also held bilateral meetings with Norway and Sweden to deepen the cordial relations that exist between Ghana and the two respective countries.